AIMIM Lambasts UP Minister For Backing Owaisi Convoy Attackers; Alleges 'pre-planned Act'

After UP Minister Sunil Bharala assured support to the persons accused of attacking Asaduddin Owaisi's car, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan on Thursday, February 17, lashed out at the state minister and urged investigating agencies to consider the angle of BJP involvement into the incident.

Waris Pathan told Republic, "As we were claiming that it is a pre-planned conspiracy to attack AIMIM president Owaisi. Now that is made clear in front of the country with Bharala's statement. The state minister along with others must have planned and committed this act".

"I would like the investigating agencies to consider this angle and Sunil Bharala must also be investigated concerning the incident", he added.

The AIMIM leader stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath keep mentioning that mafia and criminals have been eliminated in the state when their own BJP members plan to attack a party chief. He asked, "If a member of Parliament is not safe in UP then who is?"

Two people, one from Gautam Buddh Nagar and the other from Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in connection to the attack. In a statement, the Police had said, "One of the accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the other is Shubham, a native of Nakur in Saharanpur". Following this Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Bharala had tweeted in Hindi, "We will give full cooperation to Sachin and Shubham's family in every way. There will be a fair investigation in the matter".

Asaduddin Owaisi car attack incident

On February 3, the AIMIM chief's car was fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at around 6 pm when the Lok Sabha MP's vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24.

Luckily no one was reported hurt in the incident. Further, the AIMM chief urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

Following the incident, The central government provided 'Z' category security to the Hyderabad MP. But he rejected the protection and urged the Centre to make him an 'A category' citizen 'at par' with all.

