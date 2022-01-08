AIMIM Leader Triggers Row Ahead Of UP Election; Wants Ruler Like Mughal Emperor Babur

Triggering a row ahead of the UP Assembly election, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Aligarh district president Ghufran Noor stressed the need to have a ruler like Mughal emperor Babur. To buttress his point, he highlighted that Muslims and Dalits are being mistreated during the tenure of the BJP government. Contending that the unity of Dalits and Muslims will trigger a change of guard in the country, he predicted that there will be "justice" in the near future.

AIMIM leader Ghufran Noor remarked, "There should be a ruler like Babur in wake of the situation prevailing now. There is talk of killing one community at the Dharam Sansads. Dalits are being mistreated and tortured. I was telling in a corner meeting that if Dalits and Muslims come together, our leader can become the Prime Minister in India. Then, atrocities won't be committed on the oppressed. Dalits and Muslims are with us. God willing, that day is not far away when this will not happen. God willing, one day, there will be justice under the ambit of the Constitution and a rule like Babur."

AIMIM leader urges Muslims to have more children

On December 15 too, Noor created a buzz as he urged a gathering of Muslims to produce more children. The AIMIM's Aligarh district president was heard suggesting that Muslims should not adopt family planning measures as advocated by modern society as it is 'against' Sharia law. Moreover, he linked having more children to gaining votes and electing an AIMIM candidate as the Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

AIMIM's Ghufran Noor said, "Unless we have kids, how will we rule? How will Owaisi Sahab become Prime Minister? How will Shaukat Sahab (UP AIMIM President Shaukat Ali) become Chief Minister?"

As of now, AIMIM has revealed its intention to contest 100 seats in UP. While the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party initially joined the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha', it was left in the lurch after Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party forged a pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party. Other opposition parties have often accused AIMIM of being a B-team of BJP, an allegation vociferously denied by Owaisi.

Image: PTI