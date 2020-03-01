SHOCKING: After Waris, AIMIM MLA Threatens 'If We Can Maintain Peace, We Can Break It Too'

In the wake of the aftermath of the Delhi violence, a shocking video has emerged on Sunday, where AIMIM Malegaon MLA Mufti Ismail Qasmi was seen threatening that 'if Muslims could maintain peace, then they could break it too'. Speaking at an event on Saturday, Qasmi goes on to say that it was the community's decency that they were silent till now. This comment comes on the heels of AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan's hate speech saying '15 crore Muslims will be tough on 100 crores (Hindus)'.

AIMIM MLA: 'If we know to maintain peace, we know to break it'

"If the matter comes to us, if we know how to maintain peace, then we know how to break peace too. We have not worn any bangles. It is our decency that we are silent till now," said Qasmi.

On being confronted by Republic TV, he defended his comment claiming that his community was regularly attacked by opposition party workers in Malegaon. He said, "In Malegaon, elections were held in October 2019, and since the results our opposition leaders have been attacking our party workers. Threats are being issued, attempts are being to kill party workers since then".

When asked as to how AIMIM was blaming BJP of hate speech and doing the same thing themselves, he said,"My words are being misconstrued. In Malegoan, our people are being attacked continuously. We have complained to the police, but there has been no action."

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

On February 20, a video surfaced showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark. Pathan was later warned by the party after which he claimed his comment was taken out of context.

An FIR has been filed against Pathan in Karnataka's Kalburgi where he had spoken at an anti-CAA rally. Moreover, Delhi High Court has ssued notices to the Union government, Delhi government and the Delhi police regarding multiple PILs seeking FIR against hate speech given by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan, Amanatullah Khan. These pleas along with the previous plea seeking FIR against hate speech given by BJP leaders- Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, and Kapil Mishra will be heard together on April 13.