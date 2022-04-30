Ahead of MNS supremo Raj Thackeray's highly-anticipated rally, the Republic Media Network spoke to AIMIM leader and Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Saturday. Jaleel spoke about Raj Thackeray's rally and opined that it should not have been allowed. However, the AIMIM MP has now blamed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for allowing the rally to take place.

It should be noted that Thackeray's rally comes amid a raging debate over the loudspeakers. Speaking to Republic, Imtiaz Jaleel has claimed that the NCP has allowed the rally to take place as it "wants Raj Thackeray to cut Shiv Sena down to size". The NCP and the Shiv Sena along with the Congress are allies in the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) coalition government that rules Maharashtra.

"We're not perturbed by MNS rally. But it should not have been allowed, but the NCP gave permission because it wants Raj Thackeray to cut Shiv Sena down to size," Imtiaz Jaleel told Republic Media Network.

#LIVE | The motive behind the rally is very clear. I am blaming the NCP for allowing this: Imtiaz Jaleel, AIMIM MP on Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad



Tune in to watch the coverage here - https://t.co/rfdrh1aOJx pic.twitter.com/P7ATTLQsnp — Republic (@republic) April 30, 2022

'Communal riots in Aurangabad were rife under BJP-Shiv Sena': Imtiaz Jaleel

The AIMIM MP has further alleged that communal riots in Aurangabad have taken place before under the BJP and the Shiv Sena. He stated that Raj Thackeray seeking to address a rally before Eid is a "clear indication", as he spoke about the purpose of the rally. Jaleel has maintained that the NCP has given ground to MNS which could have been avoided.

"The motive behind the MNS rally is clear. Aurangabad had a track record of communal riots under BJP Shiv Sena. To organise a rally two days before Eid is a clear indication. I blame NCP for giving this ground and allowing Raj Thackeray which they could have avoided," added Imitiaz Jaleel

Speaking about his Iftar invitation to Raj Thackeray, the AIMIM parliamentarian has revealed that the MNS workers' response over the same is "very discouraging". He added that MNS first asked AIMIM to ensure that loudspeakers are removed, however, Jaleel added that the Iftar has nothing to do with that.

"I asked why don’t you have Iftar with us. All of us from all faiths observe together but the response I’ve got from his people is very discouraging. They asked us to remove the loudspeakers first. It has nothing to do with that. Who stopped the BJP-Sena from taking action on loudspeakers when they were in power? Implementers are there, the police is there and the Supreme Court is there. Some political party can’t say. Let democracy prevail not dictatorship," Jaleel stated

In his concluding remarks, he continued trading barbs against the NCP and avered that the Sharad Pawar-led party is engaging in "dirty politics". "The BJP, Shiv Sena and the MNS are playing a game of who is a more hardcore Hindu and they think Muslims are a soft target. They may get short term gains but in long run nobody is concerned about this. The people are concerned about fuel prices, price rise etc," the AIMIM MP added

MNS' Aurangabad rally

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is all set to hold his highly-anticipated rally in Aurangabad on May 1. The rally is scheduled to take place on the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal Maidan during which he will discuss the ongoing debate over loudspeakers atop religious sites. Meanwhile, speculations have surfaced regarding discussions about a possible alliance between the MNS and the BJP as both the parties continue to attack the ruling Shiv Sena amid the 'Hanuman Chalisa' row and the use of loudspeakers in public places. Raj Thackeray has reached Aurangabad and is joined by scores of his party leaders and workers for the rally.