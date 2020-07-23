AIMIM MP Questions PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit Amid COVID; Slams Shutting Of Religious Places

Slamming the Maharashtra government, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday, said that there was no reason for state government to keep religious places shut citing Coronavirus (COVID-19). Jaleel contested that while most markets had opened with strict guidelines, religious places too should be allowed to open as several festivals were falling in the coming month. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has steadfastly refused to reopen any religious place in the state.

NCP confirms Uddhav is invited for Ayodhya bhoomi pujan; sets terms for CM's participation

AIMIM MP asks 'Why religious places not open?'

"For the coming Eid-ul-Azah, the Maharashtra Government has said one must have a 'symbolic' sacrifice. Every religious festival has its own religious significance and these rules are being imposed on us. This is not a dictatorship - India is a democracy and you can't dictate terms as per your own whims and fancies. Hence we requested the Maharashtra government to allow the reopening of Masjids with rules - be it allowing 25 or 50 people at a time. Many festivals like Bakri-Eid, Shravan, Ganesh Utsav, Moharram are falling in the coming month," he said.

Congress opines 'Nehru did not attend Somnath Bhoomi Puja' as PM Modi fixes Ayodhya visit

Jaleel: 'Why is PM visiting Ayodhya on 5th?'

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Ayodhya on August 5, Jaleel said that he must know his priorities right. Accepting the Supreme Court's order, he said that he had no issue with the trust-building of the temple. Stating that if social distancing norms will be followed at that event, then similar norms will be followed in religious places.

"They said no, we have issued these conditions and you must follow it because Coronavirus is prevalent. If such is the case, then why is Mr Narendra Modi going to Ayodhya on August 5. Is Coronavirus going to end on August 5? We know because of the Supreme Court order, you are going to build that Ram Mandir - you please do that. But shouldn't the Prime Minister know what his priorities should be?" he said.

He added, "Does Corona have an agreement with him that I will not enter Ayodhya on the 5th? I saw a BJP spokesperson saying that PM will maintain all social distancing norms, to which I say we will also maintain all social distancing norms on August 1. But these types of double standards will not work".

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot suggests 'send tapes to US'; HC hearing on Fri

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests - including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and social distancing norms will be followed. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls.

Sena's Raut asks CM Uddhav 'What is MVA's nationalism?' in feisty 'unlocked interview'

As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties.