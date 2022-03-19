AIMIM Proposes Alliance With NCP & Congress In Maharashtra To Counter 'BJP B-Team' Charge

In a curious turn of events, AIMIM proposed to form an alliance with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra so that it can no longer be accused of being BJP's B-team. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel made this offer in a meeting with Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday. Speaking to the media later, he admitted that the aforesaid parties would probably turn down the offer owing to opposition from Shiv Sena. At the same time, Jaleel opined that this move would give no excuse to the "secular parties" who blame AIMIM for indirectly helping BJP win.

Imtiaz Jaleel remarked, "The political parties which call themselves secular blame us wherever BJP wins. It is often said that BJP wins because of AIMIM and AIMIM is the B-team. So, I have given a proposal to an NCP Minister that we will go with you so that the debate ends once for all. In Maharashtra, we will ally with NCP and Congress so that this allegation on us will be permanently erased."

"But I know that they won't agree as Shiv Sena is with them. Shiv Sena will not want to ally with AIMIM under any circumstances. So, next time onwards, they won't be able to say that (BJP lost) because of AIMIM. I have given him a proposal. Let us see whether they accept it or not," the AIMIM leader added.

AIMIM's gradual national expansion

With 1 MP and 7 MLAs in Telangana, AIMIM is considered a formidable force in Hyderabad. In recent years, however, the party has spread its wings to different parts of the country including Maharashtra and Bihar. For instance, AIMIM bagged one Lok Sabha seat and two Assembly seats in Maharashtra in 2019. Moreover, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party's candidates won from the Sahebganj, Chhatarpur, Narpatganj, Pranpur, Barari, and Raniganj constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. Refuting the accusation that AIMIM was responsible for Mahagatbandhan's defeat, Owaisi pointed out that NDA's victory margin on the aforesaid seats was more than the votes secured by his party.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, AIMIM had the best strike rate among all other parties by winning 44 out of the 51 wards in which it fielded candidates. Recently, the party contested the local bodies' election in Gujarat in an alliance with Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party winning 17 seats in the Municipalities of Modasa, Godhra and Bharuch. On the other hand, the Owaisi-led party failed to win a single seat in West Bengal as well as Tamil Nadu. Despite Asaduddin Owaisi addressing hundreds of meetings for the party, AIMIM also drew a blank in UP while garnering a vote share of 0.49%.