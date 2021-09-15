Lashing out at BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait's 'Chachajaan' jibe on Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM leaders Asim Waqar and Shaukat Ali reminded Tikait's previous links to BJP. Reminding Tikait that he had campaigned for BJP candidates in both 2017 and 2019, AIMIM claimed that he was betraying Muslims and farmers. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

AIMIM rebuts Rakesh Tikait's 'Chachajaan' jibe

"Rakesh Tikait, I know how secular you are. Both in 2017 and 2019, you worked for the BJP and made it win. Today also I believe, sitting on Muslims' shoulders, you want to launch your political career. I ask you, while you are raising 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans today, where were you hiding during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots? At that time, your people were killing Muslims with 'Har Har' and 'Jai Shri' slogans. In 2022 elections, it will be made clear that Tikait is playing with BJP's bat and ball. I suspect that you will field your own candidates in UP polls against BJP, split the votes, and make BJP win," said Asim Waqar.

Similarly, AIMIM UP chief Shaukat Ali said, "Like Arvind Kejriwal, Rakesh Tikait also wants to be a politician. Rakesh had aided BJP to come to power. Now you raise Allah Hu Akbar, why not raise voice against mob lynching?" Tikait was instrumental in helping Balyan win Muzaffarnagar in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, defeating RLD's Ajit Singh - a decision which Tikait has regretted since then.

On the other hand, BJP mildly censured Rakesh Tikait's statement calling it 'despondent'. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "AIMIM is also one of BJP's opponents in UP polls. This farmer protest has become election protest now. Rakesh Tikait's remarks are despondent". Congress agreed with Tikait's statement with PL Punia saying, "Owaisi is BJP's B-Team. Rakesh Tikait is right".

Tikait terms Owaisi 'BJP's Chachajaan'

Earlier in the day, Rakesh Tikait termed Asaduddin Owaisi as 'BJP's Chachajaan'. Claiming that Owaisi was 'scheming' against the farmers, Tikait alleged that Owaisi will not be acted upon by the govt irrespective of what he says. Previously, on Sunday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that 'those who called Abba-jaan used to benefit one community' - referring to Akhilesh Yadav's alleged preference towards Muslims.