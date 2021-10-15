On Friday, AIMIM hit back at ally Om Prakash Rajbhar for suggesting that he is ready to forge an alliance with BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. AIMIM spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar affirmed that his party will not rest until BJP is defeated in the election and ruled out the possibility of having any electoral understanding with the saffron party. At present, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party is a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha led by Rajbhar who incidentally served as a Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019.

AIMIM's Syed Asim Waqar stated, "On behalf of AIMIM, I want to assure people that we will not go with BJP even if it stands upside down. Those people who want to trade the people belonging to their caste and religion and enhance themselves can go with BJP. Asaduddin Owaisi and the party are fighting the battle of Muslims. We are amplifying their voice. We will continue our fight. Our fight is against the government."

"We will remain firm on our stance until the government and the CM is changed. We can neither think of going with BJP nor will we go. We have come here to defeat BJP and will throw them out of the government. Those people who are saying that they can go with BJP should know that while the final decision will be taken by Asaduddin Owaisi, we will not take even a quarter of a second to move away from our allies the day we suspect that they are moving towards BJP," he added.

Fate of alliance uncertain

Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Rajbhar announced that the exact composition of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will be revealed during a Mahapanchayat of Dalits, OBCs and minorities in Mau on October 27. Weighing in on the prospects of joining hands with the saffron party, the SBSP chief added, "The parties in the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha are fighting for the principle that every community will get representation proportionate to its strength. We are together on this. We are ready to go with any party that is ready to implement this".