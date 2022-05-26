AIMIM Slams BJP Over Dare To Owaisi; 'They Will Start Digging Up Shivling All Over India'

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday night started a stir after he challenged AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi over the mosque-temple row. Following this, AIMIM, in its first reaction, has now hit out at the BJP leader and said that the saffron party “would dig up Shivlings all over India”. Slamming the BJP leader’s statement, AIMIM’s Syed Asim Waqar on Thursday said that such comments shouldn’t be given any importance.

“If it is in the hands of BJP, they will start digging up Shivlings all over India,” AIMIM’s Syed Asim Waqar said while speaking to Republic. Slamming the statement, Waqar said that “there is a lot of work to be done in India” and those must be focussed instead. The AIMIM leader further went on to slam the BJP and PM Narendra Modi over the issue and said that the PM must be asked to speak on the Shivlings being found.

“The PM should be asked where there is Shivling and where there isn't. This shouldn't be given much importance. Don’t entertain this,” AIMIM’s Waqar said while speaking to Republic. His comments came after Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and put out an open challenge to excavate all mosques in the states.

BJP chief challenges Owaisi over mosque-temple row

Addressing a massive 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on Wednesday night, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. Even as Owaisi has affirmed that no existing mosque can be turned into a temple in the context of the Gyanvapi mosque row, Kumar claimed that several temples were demolished in Telangana by Muslim rulers in the past and mosques were built in their place. In an open challenge to Owaisi, he called for excavation at all mosques in the states and asserted that Hindus will take over them if, religious symbols are unearthed.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar remarked, “I hereby throw a challenge to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi. Let us dig up all the mosques in Telangana. If skeletons are found, we shall leave the mosques to them. But if Shiv Lingams are found, we will take over them. Is he ready?"

Promising that BJP will usher in Ram Rajya in Telangana if it comes to power, the Karimnagar MP added, “If the BJP comes to power, we shall abolish all the Madrasas, do away with the reservations being given to minorities and provide additional quota for SCs, STs, OBCs and EBCs. We shall also permanently remove Urdu as the second official language". The stance on Madrasas assumes significance as Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly demanded their abolition a few days ago.

IMAGE: twitter/@ANINewsUP@bandisanjay_BJP/PTI