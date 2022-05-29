AIMIM Slams Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind Chief On His Remark In Deoband; 'Don't Make Muslims Weak'

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Syed Asim Waqar slammed the President of the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind Maulana Mahmood Madani over his "Muslims are scared" remark and said that he is making the Muslim community 'weak'.

In his video message, Syed Asim Waqar attacked Mahmood Madani for the latter's remark at Jamiat-Ulama-E-Hind's two-day gathering of Muslim organisations in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband and said, "He said Muslims are scared. How can you say that? You are giving statements to weaken the community. You are making the community weak. You cannot talk with two faces. Earlier you used to be their guest. Don’t scare the community."

Waqar then lauded his party AIMIM's chief Asaduddin Owaisi and said, "Whenever our leader Owaisi speaks, in every speech he says to Muslims that ‘There is no need to be scared, no need to be worried. No matter what the situation is, you face them'. Allah supports those who fight." Adding further, Waqar also said, "Fear is where there is no faith. We are not scared. Situations are against us now, but one day we will reach our destination. We will come out of this and soon things will be on our side."

Madani cries Islamophobia over Gyanvapi survey row

At Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind's two-day gathering of Muslim organisations in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband, the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex issue was raised. In a controversial statement in the event that had in attendance Muslims from over 5,000 organisations, Maulana Mahmood Madani, the President of the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, had cried 'Islamophobia' over the Gyanvapi survey issue.

Speaking to the media after the event, Madani on Saturday said, "The condition of the country and the government's silence on it is concerning...This needs to change, and therefore, the people who wish well for the country, will have to manage it, and end the prevailing environment of division."

"For now, debates on the Gyanvapi Mosque, the Shahi Idgah mosques are going on...A resolution with respect to them will come either by today evening or tomorrow morning," the President of the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind said, adding that they will fight for it and if need be will even go to the jail together.