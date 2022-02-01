The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government, days after its decision to allow sale of wines at supermarkets. AIMIM MP from Aurangabad Syed Imtiyaz Jaleel slammed the Maharashtra government for allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops stating that it will "ruin the culture". Moreover, he has also threatened that shops and facilities selling wines "will be vandalised" if they are opened in the Aurangabad district in Maharashtra.

Additionally, Jaleel has opined that if the Maharashtra government was "genuinely concerned" about farmers, then it should permit the cultivation of Cannabis. He also added that the state government could have supported milk bars and encouraged people to drink it so that farmers would have benefited from that move.

"Instead of wine, the government could have supported milk bars and encouraged people to drink it so that farmers would have benefited. But this government is only concerned about money. This decision to allow the sale of wine in shops will ruin our culture," said Jaleel, who also heads the Maharashtra unit of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

The AIMIM MP has asserted that he will not allow wine bars to open in Aurangabad and has also challenged the state government to "open even one such wine bar" in his constituency. In shocking remarks, he has also appealed that women to vandalise wine bars and shops.

"I challenge Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and all the three ruling parties to dare to open even one such wine bar in Aurangabad. I appeal to women to vandalise such shops. If anyone thinks of opening it, we will break that shop," he added

Maharashtra govt allows sale of wine in supermarkets

Earlier on Thursday, the Maharashtra government announced that wine will be available for sale in every supermarket in state. Based on the new liquor policy, the sale of wine bottles will be permitted through grocery shops and departmental stores in the state. Earlier sale of wine was allowed only through liquor stores.