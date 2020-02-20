AIMIM's Waris Pathan Threatens '15 Cr Will Be Tough On 100 Cr'; Owaisi Looks Embarrassed

In a shocking development, a video has surfaced on Thursday showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan confesses to organising Mumbai 'Shaheen Bagh' protest

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

"We have take Azadi and that which is not given , must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Appointed AIMIM spokesperson by Owaisi, Waris Pathan says 'will speak up for minorities'

Pathan and 'Mumbai Bagh'

Earlier on February 5, Pathan had admitted that he organised the Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Mumbai's Nagpada area, in conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. "One more Shaheen Bagh has come up in my constituency of Nagpada. Many women are coming out every night and protesting. I am one of the organisers," said Waris Pathan adding that he had visited over seven locations where protestors are happening from Mumbai to Delhi, including Pune.

Akbaruddin Owaisi booked for hate speech for repeating '15 minute' threat during polls

Owaisi's 15-minute warning

In July 2019, the AIMIM leader and brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi, repeated his '15 minute' provocative phrase which he had made in 2012 while addressing a crowd. In 2012, he had made a highly controversial statement saying, "Remove the police for 15 minutes, we will finish off 100 crore Hindus". He has since then been booked for the comment.

"No person from RSS can even touch our hair and remember, remember, the world tries to scare the person who gets scared. And world fears the person who knows how to instill fear why do they hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? Why? A single blow of a blacksmith is equal to a hundred blows of a goldsmith. They (RSS) haven't yet recovered from the '15 minute' blow."

AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi defends his recent '15 minute threat' saying that he said nothing offensive or illegal