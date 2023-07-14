AIMIM Submits Its UCC Response; Asaduddin Owaisi Calls It 'political Agenda' Ahead Of 2024

Amid raging divide on the consensus on Uniform Civil Code, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday has submitted its response to the Law Commission on the Uniform Civil Code issue. The response was a legal opinion of Justice V. Gopala Gowda over the subject.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while interacting with the media said that it is not a surprise that the law commission is seeking response on the UCC. To reap political dividends, the Bhartiya Janata Party takes up the issue of UCC clockwise, right ahead of elections to be politically benefitted, he alleged.

"The exercise presently being undertaken by the Law Commission begs the question, what is a ‘Uniform Civil Code’ as contemplated in Article 44 of the Constitution of India. It is my submission that the exercise undertaken by the 21st Law Commission in suggesting piecemeal reforms of specific personal laws of individual communities is an exercise independent of Article 44 of the Constitution and it is a misnomer to seek to debate or justify it as a Uniform Civil Code," the AIMIM letter to the Law Commission read.

"The whole tone and tenor of the debates in the Constituent Assembly made it abundantly clear that what was being contemplated was not piecemeal legislation making ‘reforms’ to individual family laws but one common civil code that would “unify the personal law of the country,” it added.

The letter also stated that AIMIM has urged the Law Commission to 'not allow itself to be made a tool for political propaganda' simply on account of the approaching elections and drop this enterprise. "If this Hon’ble Commission wishes to proceed with this exercise, it must do so with seriousness and in a meaningful way, by explaining what it means by a Uniform Civil Code and placing a concrete proposal for public comment giving adequate time for all stakeholders to respond," the letter read.

"Our country comprises communities as diverse and far removed as Adivasis of Madhya Pradesh, Bodos of Assam, Madigas of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Siddi Muslims, Kutchi Memons and Gujjar-Bakwerwals of Jammu & Kashmir. Our Constitution gives each of them the right to conserve their ways of life and recognizes their personal laws and customs. I would urge this Hon’ble Commission to recognize that legislating away personal laws to follow some unclear goal of ‘uniformity’ will mean that it will undo the gains made over 73 years of working of our Constitution where each of these personal laws have been refined by our constitutional Courts through a syncretic process of evolution.”

"Before concluding, I would reiterate that any attempt at creating a mandatory Uniform Civil Code today would go against Articles 19, 25 and 29 of the Constitution of India and undermine the intent and purpose of our founders behind Article 44 itself. itself. In recognition of the layered, complex and diverse societies that exist in India – the Constitution had promised each community that it would be able to retain its religious practices, its cultural distinction and choose how it expresses itself and engages with the world. To deny these rights to the diverse peoples of this country is to betray a constitutional promise," the letter added.

"Several problems with such a code were identified in the Constituent Assembly, including the apprehension that such a code would place the minority community at the mercy of the tyranny of the majority. It was felt that not just the minority but also the various hues of opinion and practice within the majority community would be aggrieved by such an exercise of enforced harmonization," the letter mentioned.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also dared the Goa Chief Minister to remove the Uniform Civil Code. He also stated that the BJP should inform the tribals in the north-eastern states about the UCC.