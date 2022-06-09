AIMIM To Contest Civic Polls In 7 Municipalities Of Madhya Pradesh, Owaisi Chairs Meeting

In a political development from the state of Madhya Pradesh, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party is set to contest the Civic Polls in seven Municipalities of the state. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party will contest the Municipal Polls in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khargone, Burhanpur, Ratlam and Khandwa Municipalities.

Party National President Owaisi held a meeting with the Madhya Pradesh State Unit at Party Headquarters, Darussalam on Thursday before the announcement.

The AIMIM has been recently claiming that it is open to alliance with different political parties to defeat the BJP. Last week, Owaisi had launched his party's Rajasthan unit and announced a 6-member core committee, and further stated that he is open to forming an alliance in the 2023 Assembly polls. Recently, Owaisi expressed a similar wish in Maharashtra as well by stating that he is open to having an alliance with the MVA.

Owaisi booked over alleged inflammatory remarks

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Owaisi over alleged inflammatory remarks by the Delhi Police IFSO Unit (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) on Thursday. Dasna Devi Temple priest Swami Yati Narasimhananda's name is also mentioned in the FIR. The Delhi Police IFSO unit has registered a case under various provisions against those who were allegedly spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquillity.

1. I’ve received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I’ve seen that’s not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don’t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR pic.twitter.com/0RJW1z71aN — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 9, 2022

The Delhi Police further informed that after analysing social media two FIRs have also been registered against those posting and sharing messages about ruining the peace and inciting people on the basis of various divisive lines. One case has been registered against Nupur Sharma and the other one was against multiple social media entities which included Naveen Kumar Jindal, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, and Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari, Anil Kumar Meena, and Pooja Shakun based on the analysis. Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details.

Reacting to the FIR, Owaisi tweeted, "I’ve received an excerpt of the FIR. This is the first FIR I’ve seen that’s not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don’t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR. It appears that Delhi Police lacks the courage to pursue cases against Yati, Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal etc This is why the delayed & weak response."

