AIMIM To Set Up First Party Office In UP, Eyes Contesting 100 Seats In 2022 Assembly Polls

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will set up its first Party office in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, around 120 kilometres from Lucknow. The AIMIM chief will inaugurate the office located in Devipatan Mandal on July 8.

Asaduddin Owaisi's party has been trying to increase its presence nationwide. The party had recently fielded its candidates in West Bengal and Bihar Assembly Polls. It also participated in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

During the inauguration, Owaisi will try to woo voters in Bahraich. The Muslim population makes up around 30-39 per cent of the district. On 11 seats, the Muslim voters' percentage is around 40-49 per cent, while in 44 districts, the percentage is 40-49 per cent.

Last month, Owaisi-led AIMIM party announced that it will contest 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in alliance with Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, which is led by Om Prakash Rajbhar.

He is also in touch with Keshav Dev Maurya's Mahan Dal, Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) and Krishna Patel's Apna Dal.

In the 2017 UP elections, AIMIM fielded its candidates on 38 assembly seats. However, none of their candidates were able to open their accounts in the state. The party skipped the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, however, Owaisi campaigned against the BJP.

In 2017, the BJP won 312 seats and secured a vote share of 39.67 per cent.

Owaisi's challenge to CM Adityanath

Recently. Owaisi claimed that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath won't be allowed to become CM in 2022. The Chief Minister accepted the challenge and assured that the saffron will form the government next year.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is a big leader of our nation. If he has challenged BJP for the 2022 Assembly elections, then BJP workers accept his challenge. There is no doubt that BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022," CM Adityanath said.