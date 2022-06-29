AIMIM Undecided On Trust Vote; Owaisi Quips, 'Am I Responsible If Sena MLAs Run Away?'

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Wednesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi revealed that his party was yet to take a call on supporting or opposing MVA in the Maharashtra trust vote. His party voted for the three-party alliance in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls and has also decided to back the joint opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. On this occasion, Owaisi also took a swipe at the infighting in MVA and highlighted that the ruling coalition was to blame for failing to appoint a Speaker and prevent the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs.

Commenting on the floor test, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Our party will take a call on that. We have got to know from the media that Shiv Sena leaders have gone to the Supreme Court. If it (floor test) takes place, we will take a decision and inform you". At the same time, he added, "First, put your own house in order. In the case of Maharashtra, why didn't you elect the Speaker? You are running the show with the Deputy Speaker. If Shiv Sena MLAs run away, am I responsible"? 39 Shiv Sena MLAs including Eknath Shinde have withdrawn support from the MVA government.

SC to hear plea against floor test

In a massive development earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari ordered a floor test on June 30. This came in the wake of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and 7 Independent MLAs putting forth this demand. In a letter addressed to Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari opined, "After having carefully gone through all the material available before me including the reports in electronic and print media, I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the Chief Minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House".

A special Assembly session should be summoned at 11 am on Thursday with the sole agenda of the floor test and the proceedings will be telecast live. He also directed adequate security arrangements inside and outside the state Assembly. However, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government received a temporary relief as the Supreme Court agreed to hear at 5 pm today Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu's plea against the floor test. Appearing before the SC, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the floor test is illegal as it cannot include persons facing disqualification.