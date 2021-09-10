AIMIM Welcomes Mukhtar Ansari To Party Ahead Of UP Polls, Questions BSP's Move To Drop Him

AIMIM on Friday extended its support to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after he was denied a ticket by the BSP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the President of the Uttar Pradesh wing of AIMIM Shaukat Ali asserted that if Mukhtar Ansari approaches the party, they would definitely give him a ticket. Also, if the gangster-turned-politician decides to fight the elections solo, they would back him.

Currently languishing in the Banda jail, Ansari is a 5-time MLA from the Mau constituency and faces more than 50 criminal cases not just in UP but other states as well.

'Was he not a gangster earlier?'

In the exclusive conversation, Shaukat Ali questioned the move of Mayawati to drop Mukhtar Ansari. Mayawati, taking to her official social media handle earlier in the day, underlined the party's decision that 'no don or mafia' will be contesting from the BSP's ticket and said, "In view of this we have decided that instead of Mukhtar Ansari, UP BSP president Bhim Rajbhar will be contesting from the Mau constituency in the upcoming polls."

"As a result of this decision to live up to the challenge and expectations of the people, there is an appeal to the party in-charge to take special care while selecting the party candidates so that if the government is formed, strict action will be taken against such elements," the ex-UP Chief Minister added, highlighting that the 'perception of UP' has to be changed with BSP's resolve of 'rule of law by law'.

Taking cognizance of the statement of Mayawati, Shaukat Ali said, "I want to ask Mayawati, was he (Mukhtar Ansari) not a gangster earlier? Has he become a gangster in 2021?" The question of the UP BJP President holds value as Mayawati's decision to drop Mukhtar Ansari came days after the don-turned-politician's brother Sigbatullah joined Samajwadi Party, an arch rival of BSP in Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, AIMIM has joined Om Prakash Rajbhar's 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha'. Apart from AIMIM, the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha comprises 9 other parties including the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel, Rashtroday Party, Rashtriya Bhagidari Party, and Janta Kranti Party.