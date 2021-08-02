AIMIM Will Be Blown Away In The Face Of SP Storm: Abu Azmi On Uttar Pradesh Polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Asim Azmi on Monday said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will be "blown away by an SP storm" in the upcoming polls, which are due next year. While speaking to the reporters, the SP leader said that Owaisi and other leaders like him were propped by the BJP and the BSP to divide the Muslim votes knowing fully well that they will end up on the losing side.

Abu Azmi: 'BJP knows that it's losing'

Maharashtra SP president Azmi said, "Owaisi’s party (AIMIM) will be blown away in the face of an SP storm in the coming elections. Since the BJP knows that it is losing, it wants some Owaisis or Azads to enter the electoral fray or the BSP fields Muslim candidates to divide their votes. But the people are now alert."

Praising the SP chief, Akhilesh Yadav, Abu Azmi said that UP can achieve development only if he leads the state as the Chief Minister. Speaking about Congress, he said that there is a need for the party to improve its organisation. "It should have a leader who is aware of the conditions prevailing in the country, who talks about farmers and knows how to speak Hindi well," the SP leader added.

Asserting that the Congress has demanded 70 seats from its allies in Bihar and performed poorly, Abu Azmi said that the party did the same in West Bengal as well. Alleging that the Congress is not realising the reality, he said, "We want a national party like the Congress to be strong." It has to first strengthen itself in places where there are no parties like the SP, the leader added.

Uttar Pradesh Polls: Akhilesh Yadav invites small regional parties for an alliance

Earlier on Sunday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that his party is open to an alliance with a smaller party for the 2022 polls. While extending an invitation to small regional parties for an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party, Akhilesh Yadav had said that his party's doors are always open "for all small parties".

Speaking further, the Samajwadi Party chief had said that he will try to unite all the parties in the state against BJP to build a stronger front against the saffron party for the upcoming assembly polls. It is important to note that Akhilesh Yadav had earlier asked Congress as well as Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) if they stood with or against the BJP.

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@AbuAsmiAzmi)