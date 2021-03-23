AIMIM Will Contest West Bengal Polls Confirms Owaisi; Announces Rally On March 27

After maintaining several days of silence, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced on Tuesday that his party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Earlier there were speculations that Owaisi would opt out of the elections after failing to form an alliance with Futura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Party (ISF) to fight the polls. Siddiqui's party is contesting elections in alliance with ISF Left and Congress.

Moreover, Owaisi received another jolt after the AIMIM's Bengal in-charge Zamirul Hasan, quit the party last week and went on to join the 'Indian National League' that will support TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. Previously, Bengal's acting AIMIM Chief SK Abdul Kalam also joined Trinamool Congress along with some of his supporters. Despite all odds, Owaisi has decided to contest the Bengal polls.

Owaisi to hold a rally in Bengal

The AIMIM chief has confirmed to Republic TV that he will hold a public meeting on March 27 at Sagerdighi SN High School, during which he will reveal the number of seats that his party would contest in the state elections. It is pertinent to note that Muslim voters in Bengal account for about 30 percent of the total voters in the state. Buoyed by winning 5 of the 20 seats it contested in the 2020 Bihar state polls and retain 44 seats in the high-octave Hyderabad civic polls, Owaisi had announced his decision to contest Bengal polls.

In February, Kolkata police denied permission to the AIMIM chief to hold a rally without citing a reason. Though TMC denied having played a role in the cancellation of the rally, Owaisi alleged that MPs of the ruling party who speak about freedom of expression in Parliament had a different standard in Bengal.

Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Credits: PTI)