AIMIM With 1 MLA In Bihar Assembly To Not Join Mahagathbandhan Alliance Govt: Sources

With Janata Dal-United (JDU) tying up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and other parties in the Grand Alliance to form a government in Bihar, sources in All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that they would 'stay away for now'. The said sources acknowledged the fact that the Grand Alliance has enough numbers, and does not need the support of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party.

In June, four of the five AIMIM MLAs in Bihar joined RJD. The four MLAs - Muhammed Izhar Asfi, Shahnawaz Alam (Jokihat), Syed Ruknuddin and Azhar Nayeemi joined RJD, with Akhtarul Iman as the lone MLA of AIMIM in the 243-Member Bihar Assembly.

Sources said on condition of anonymity, "The lone MLA for now, would want to stay away from the government.

What is the number game that the AIMIM is talking about?

At present, RJD is the single-largest party in the Bihar Assembly with 79 seats followed by BJP (77), JDU (45) and Congress (19). While there is one Independent in the House, the Left Front has 16 MLAs whereas HAM(S) and AIMIM have four and one seat respectively. Only one seat is vacant due to the disqualification of RJD MLA Anant Singh. Thus, any coalition will have to showcase the support of at least 122 MLAs in the Assembly whose strength has been reduced to 242 seats. With RJD, JDU, Congress and the Left Parties coming together, the sum total is 159 seats, way past the 122-mark.

RJD, Congress, and Left MLAs, led by Tejashwi Yadav, were to meet Nitish Kumar at his residence in Patna to hand over a letter of support before he meets the Governor. The Bihar Chief Minister had taken an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm to submit his resignation.

