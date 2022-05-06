After a resolution was passed at the conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) on May 6, strongly objecting to the World Health Organization (WHO)'s estimates of 4.7 million COVID-19-linked deaths in India, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed vindication over WHO's figures on COVID deaths in India even as the Central Government has denounced the report.

"When COVID-19 came, I used to say that the PM Modi Govt is responsible but they never believed. I stood up in the Parliament and told that 30 lakh people have died due to COVID. Now, WHO has given a figure that during the 1st and 2nd Covid wave, 40 lakh people died," said Owaisi to the media.

The AIMIM chief added, "There were long queues to bury the bodies but Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was not 40 lakh but only 4 lakh people died. The WHO chief sitting next to Modi in Ahmedabad were laughing and Modi ji was also laughing and after that he gave a report and said 40 lakh people died in COVID."

The WHO recently claimed that India suffered 4.7 million "excess" million deaths between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, due to COVID. The WHO report claimed that India’s COVID-19 death tally was nearly 10 times more than the country’s official record of 5,20,000. However, the Centre came forward to rubbish the report and said that the nation does not agree with the methodology followed by WHO in calculating the death tally.

Owaisi is not the only politician to make such remarks. Earlier, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted the same data and said that the government was releasing misleading data. “47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt. Science doesn't LIE. Modi does,” the Congress leader tweeted while sharing a graph showing the same. Furthermore, he demanded that the Centre must provide due compensation to the family members of all the deceased. “Respect families who've lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated ₹4 lakh compensation,” Rahul Gandhi added in his tweet.

CCHFW passes resolution terming WHO's Modelling for India's Covid Death Estimate as flawed

A resolution was passed at the conference of the Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) on Friday strongly objecting to the WHO's estimates of 4.7 million COVID-19-linked deaths in India. The resolution stated that the modelling methodology used to reach the figure is "flawed" and that the WHO estimate is "unacceptable" to India as the country records Covid deaths systematically following a transparent and legal process, official sources said.

On the second day of the CCHFW conference in Kevadia in Gujarat, around 20 state health ministers unanimously rejected the WHO report and urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to convey the country's disappointment to the WHO and raise it at higher international forums. The state health ministers included those from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Maharashtra.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: PTI, ANI