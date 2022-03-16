AIMIM's Owaisi Asks PM Modi & Centre To Be Transparent Over Accidental Missile Firing

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Centre over not divulging many details on an accidental missile launch that landed in Pakistan recently. In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP asserted that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has told nothing about the incident and called the situation scary. "A cover-up, as with own helicopter shooting after Balakot, won’t help," he added.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre to rise above petty politics and focus on being transparent and honest about the missile accident. "India has a global reputation as a responsible nuclear power and it can’t be allowed to be destroyed because of this incompetent government," Owaisi said.

The PM & Govt must rise about their petty politics &propaganda films, to focus on being transparent & honest about the missile accident. India has a global reputation as a responsible nuclear power and it can’t be allowed to be destroyed because of this incompetent government. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2022

"Is it true that there were more missiles on the launcher which had to be stopped from taking off after the first one did? Do we even imagine the consequences of such action between two nuclear-armed countries?" Owaisi asked.

Earlier on March 11, the Centre had revealed that a technical malfunction during periodic maintenance had led to the accidental firing of a missile. Pakistan Army had stated that an Indian projectile penetrated the Pakistani airspace and inflicted damage to surrounding areas after it fell near an area called Mian Channu in their territory.

Following this, the Defence Ministry asserted that it had ordered a court of enquiry into the incident, adding that it was a matter of relief that there was no loss of life due to the accidental firing.

Rajnath Singh assures 'Indian missile system reliable and safe'

Addressing Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that a high-level investigation has been ordered into the inadvertent firing of a missile in Pakistan, saying that "if any lapses are found, action will be taken accordingly."

Singh further informed that standard operating procedures (SOPs) for "operations, maintenance, and inspection" of such systems were being examined in the wake of the incident.

"I'd like to tell this House about an incident that occurred on 9th March 2022. It's related to an accidental missile release during the inspection. During routine maintenance and inspection of the missile unit, around 7 pm, one missile got accidentally released. While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident," the Defence Minister told Rajya Sabha.

He also assured Parliament that the "Indian missile system is very reliable and safe" and that the "safety procedures and protocols are of the highest order".

