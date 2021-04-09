Asaduddin Owaisi's Withering Reply On 'is AIMIM BJP's B-team?' A Must Watch For CM Mamata

Ahead of phase-4 of West Bengal Assembly elections, AIMIM (India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke exclusively Republic Bangla's Swarnali Sarkar. When posed with the question of what he thinks about the ruling TMC and BJP, the AIMIM chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are both the same.

Asaduddin Owaisi said, "PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee are same and there is absolutely no difference between them. One keeps doing 'Didi-Didi...' and the other keeps doing 'Modi-Modi...'. In fact, both of them are on the same side."

Reacting to the allegation that Owaisi’s party is B team of BJP, the AIMIM chief sarcastically replied now there has been an improvement and now his party has become BJP’s “A team”. "We are not at all bothered by this allegation. In fact CM Mamata is original RSS team. We are not bothered. We have now entered Bengal and will keep on fighting every election," he added.

Owaisi: 'CM Mamata is a victim of panic & frustration'

During his conversation with Republic Bangla, when asked to comment on TMC supremo's claim that if he would be let inside West Bengal, he would speak for a particular religious group, the AIMIM chief hit out at the Chief Minister and asked, "If this is the case, then is CM Mamata's action of reading a Chandi path right?".

Speaking about his campaigning strategy in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, Owaisi said that if at any point of time will say something which is objectionable or against the moral code of conduct then the Election Commission (EC) will take a note of it and also issue a warning to him.

The AIMIM Chief said, "CM Mamata has now become a victim of panic and frustration. Why does she keep saying she is a Hindu Brahmin. I challenger her to appral to her own Hindu Brahmin community to vote her unitedly, just like she did to the minority Muslims in the state."

When asked to speak about the minority vote back in West Bengal, Asaduddin Owaisi said that there is no such thing as a "minority vote bank" in the country. He further said that if there would have been such a thing then the conditions of minority Muslims wouldn't have been the way it is currently in Bengal under TMC's rule.

Replying to a question of whether TMC and CM Mamata is insecure about their position in the poll-bound state, Owaisi said that according to him, it is not only the ruling party, which is insecure but also the BJP and PM Modi. He said, "We have now entered Bengal and will continue to contest each and every election in the state."

Owaisi: 'What didi TMC & CM Mamata do for Muslims of Bengal?'

Asking what the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee do for the Muslims of Bengal, Owaisi said she should know that 80 per cent Muslims belonging from rural West Bengal earn only Rs 5,000 per month, 38 per earn only Rs 2,500 per month and around 16 per cent Muslim children aged between 6-9 years don’t go to schools. He said, "There is only 6 per of Muslim representation in government employment. Tap water reaches only 15 per cent of Muslim households and only 14 per cent of Muslims have access to a proper drainage system. I want to ask her what has she done for the Muslim minority so far. She is just trying to develop fear among them to gain their votes."

Asking whether Muslim people don’t have the aspiration of having schools, employment, hospitals, the AIMIM chief said that in areas are Malda or Murshidabad have no beds or medical facilities. He further said that all claims of Banerjee of development are completely false.

West Bengal Elections

Bengal had witnessed 81.47% voter turnout in Phase-3, 86.11% in Phase-2 and 84.3% in Phase-1. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression across Nandigram in Phase-2 while sporadic instances of violence were seen in Phase-1 too. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

(Image: Republic Bangla)