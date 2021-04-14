AIMIM's Owaisi Says Mamata Banerjee & PM Modi Are 'two Sides Of The Same Coin'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that both of them are ‘two sides of the same coin.'

Speaking at a public rally in the poll-bound state, Owaisi said, "There is no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi. They are two sides of the same coin. They are brother and sister, who are making fool of people through their statements," he added.

The AIMIM chief further challenged the TMC government to list things they did for Muslims in the last 10 years. Speaking to Republic TV last Friday, Owaisi said TMC’s brazen misuse of power will lead to its downfall in the coming days.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee’s claim that she had been protecting the Muslim community in West Bengal for many years, Owaisi recalled that during the debate over Gujarat riots in the Lok Sabha on April 30, 2002, she had strongly supported former CM Narendra Modi and then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee. “She is the same Mamata Banerjee who became a minister in BJP-NDA. She has only brought the Saffron party in Bengal,” he added.

'Mamata strengthened BJP in Bengal'

Alleging that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in 2016 had formed a hidden alliance with the BJP, Owaisi said that when the CAA debate was being taken up in the Lok Sabha, 6 of her MPs had run away. Mamata Banerjee’s MP did not even support me when I asked for division in Triple Talaq Bill, he said.

"If somebody gave BJP strength in Bengal, then it was Mamata Banerjee herself. PM Modi and Mamata are brother and sister and there is no difference between them. He says, Didi and she says, Modi. Both are the same," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM is contesting contest 7 seats in the last three phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The sixth phase of the ongoing polls will take place on April 22 and the votes will be counted on May 2.