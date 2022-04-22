Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah stated on Friday that AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) should be banned and has also drawn a comparison of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Reacting to Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s remarks, Syed Asim Waqar spoke to Republic Media Network exclusively and said, “Ban should be imposed on Congress first and then they should ask BJP to ban any other party.” “Congress party leaders have lost their mind due to regular defeats from the ruling government. They need extensive treatments from psychologists and then they can put out any statements,” AIMIM leader Syed Asim Waqar said.

Syed Asim Waqar further said that wherever Congress ruled, MP and MLAs of Congress have been creating massacres in every part of the nation. If there’s Congress in any region of the nation, assassination of Muslims is inevitable.

Siddaramaiah's Controversial Remarks

Siddaramaiah, a senior Congress leader, urged the BJP administration in Karnataka on Friday to ban organisations such as the SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, and Bajrang Dal, accusing them of disrupting society, if it has "guts."

The Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah in the state assembly also asked the government to do things that are necessary for the maintenance of peace and see to it that it is not destroyed.

''The organisations that are disturbing the peace and harmony in society, ban them. Whether SDPI, AIMIM, RSS, Bajrang Dal, are the ones to create nuisance. We don’t have any objections,” Siddaramaiah told reporters when asked about the government contemplating on banning certain organisations in the state.

Karnataka Home Min Araga Jnanendra is unfit and irresponsbile: Siddaramaiah

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that many “unseen hands” which included certain organisations behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, will be brought to justice.

"I condemn the communal violence that took place in Hubballi. All those who are guilty should be punished, but action should not be taken against innocent persons who were not involved in the incident," Siddaramaiah stated in response to Home Minister Jnanendra's remarks.

He termed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as “unfit and irresponsible”, and stated that Jnanendra should resign if he cannot give responsible statements as the home minister.

