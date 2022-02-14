AIMIM's Waris Pathan Warns Imran Khan & Pakistan To Not Interfere In India's Matters

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) spokesperson Waris Pathan launched a blistering attack on Pakistan on Monday asking it to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of India. Hitting out at Abdul Samad Yaqoob, Spokesperson of Imran Khan's PTI during The Debate with Arnab Goswami, Pathan stated that, unlike Pakistan, India was a democratic country and its internal matters would be resolved through its Constitution and law and order. His fierce attack came after Pakistan attempted to meddle into the Karnataka Hijab row by hitting out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

"I just want to tell you one thing. Do not interfere in the matters of India. Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Pakistani Muslims. We are those who after 1947 decided to make India are home and we are here, by choice. We are not like you. You rot or die there, we don't care. Why do you interfere in the affairs of India?" asked the AIMIM leader.

"First you spoke about elections, then you said you will do this and that in UP. This is our home, you have no right to interfere. We will solve it. We are living in a democracy with a Constitution. We are not like you. Our India unlike yours, functions on law and order. You tell Imran Khan sahab to not interfere here and handle his own house," he added.

Pakistan meddles into India's politics, slams Owaisi

Wading into the Hijab controversy, Pakistan on Monday asserted that there were very few Muslims in India who were fighting for the cause of the community. During a show on a Pakistani channel, the anchor listed celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, who came in support of the protesting women, and singled out AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for not being one of those.

The anchor was joined on the show by a former Pakistan Envoy to India Abdul Basit, who referred to Owaisi as a 'very interesting man'. Narrating his personal record with Owaisi, the former envoy said, "He is a barrister. When I was there (in India), then he was a member of the Lok Sabha. Never has there been a formal meeting between the two of us. Whenever I tried to meet him, he avoided me."