AIMIM's Waris Pathan Condemns Attack On Owaisi's House, Warns 'no One Can Threaten Us'

AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan on Wednesday lashed out at the 'terrorist goons' from the Hindu Sena who attacked and vandalized party chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Delhi. In a video message shared on Twitter, Pathan urged the city police to arrest those involved in the incident, including their 'mastermind.'

Asaduddin Owaisi's official MP bungalow, which is located next to the Election Commission office at Ashoka Road in Delhi, was attacked by workers of fringe outfit Hindu Sena on Tuesday. The workers were reportedly offended over Owaisi's alleged anti-Hindu remarks while rallying for UP polls.

AIMIM leader Wariz Pathan claimed that Owaisi's caretaker was also assaulted by the Hindu Sena members, besides damaging the property gates and windows.

"Yesterday, terrorist goons from the Hindu Sena attacked our party chief's residence and vandalized his property. His decade-old caretaker was also attacked, slogans were raised and threats were issued to kill our leader. I urge the Delhi police to immediately arrest those involved in the vandalism and put them behind the bars. I also call for the arrest of the mastermind behind the attack." Pathan said in the video message.

He condemned the attack on the Parliament Member's house, noting that the bungalow is located only 10 minutes away from the Prime Minister's residence. "If such an attack takes place on an MP's home, how can a common man ever feel secure?" he asked.

डर गए डराने वाले और मर गए मारने वाले। हम संविधान के दायरे में रहकर अपनी आवाज़ बुलंद करते रहेंगे। #IstandwithOwaisi pic.twitter.com/7aujqdqBa2 — Waris Pathan (@warispathan) September 22, 2021

The AIMIM spokesperson appealed to the Delhi administration to provide high-level security to Owaisi and for the protection of his property. He also requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that such an incident does not take place again.

Issuing a warning to the Hindu Sena members, Waris Pathan said, "No one can threaten members of the AIMIM. I would like to tell the workers of the fringe group that we will not be suppressed by you, we are not afraid of you. Our party chief continues to campaign in Uttar Pradesh to bring justice to the backward communities and to be the voice of the suppressed. Mend your ways."

Hindu Sena Members Detained For Vandalising Owaisi's House

So far, five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the vandalism of Owaisi's residence of which, 1 was sent to police custody and 14 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Those arrested are from northeast Delhi, the police added that they vandalized the back gate of the Hyderabad MP's house.

In September this year, Asaduddin Owaisi kickstarted his poll campaign for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a ‘vanchit-shoshit samaj’ conference in the Ayodhya district, the Lok Sabha MP said his party will fight polls with full strength and will bring Muslim political leadership in the northern state.