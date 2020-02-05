AIMIM's Waris Pathan Confesses To Organising Mumbai 'Shaheen Bagh' Protest

Amid the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, AIMIM leader and spokesperson Waris Pathan on Wednesday made a sensational admission pertaining to the protests happening in Mumbai's Nagpada area. The AIMIM leader openly confessed about his involvement as an organiser in the anti-CAA protests at Mumbai Bagh - dubbed the city's 'Shaheen Bagh'.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's confession on anti-CAA protests in Mumbai

During his interaction with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the primetime debate, Pathan stated that he organised the protests in Mumbai. Pathan's confession comes after the Shaheen Bagh protests spiralled into similar protests in different parts of the country. Talking about his contribution to the protests, Pathan said that:

"One more Shaheen Bagh has come up in my constituency of Nagpada. Many women are coming out every night and protesting. I am one of the organisers," said Waris Pathan

As soon as Pathan confessed, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao slammed and confronted him for his involvement. Waris Pathan asserted that he was proud to have been one of the politicians who spearheaded the movement in Mumbai:

"Yes I am one of the organisers of the Mumbai protests and I am proud of it," added Pathan

Moreover, the AIMIM leader also added that he visited other locations across the country where anti-CAA protests have been happening.

"I have visited over seven locations where protestors are happening. From Mumbai I even went to Delhi, Pune and even Mumbra. I stand with the protestors." concluded Pathan

Opposition leaders at Shaheen Bagh

However, the AIMIM leader is not the first politician who associated himself with the anti-CAA protests. Earlier on January 14, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar showed up at Shaheen Bagh on the day when Delhi Police were likely to engage in a meeting with the protestors on an indefinite sit-in, in a bid to clear the road-blockade. In his address to the protestors, Mani Shankar Aiyar commended the women at Shaheen Bagh in the protest against the Centre over the Citizenship Act (CAA).

Aiyar also claimed that CAA was brought-in to trouble the people and questioned the government's motive and intent behind the Act. Not soon after, however, Aiyar's own intent was called into question after it emerged that he had only landed from Pakistan a day earlier and had met Imran Khan's aide there. Numerous other Congress leaders have landed up there.

