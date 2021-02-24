AIMIM's Waris Pathan Leads Tractor Rally In Gujarat's Bharuch Before 2nd Civic Body Polls

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Wednesday drove a tractor in Gujarat's Bharuch along with other AIMIM leaders on board the tractor, while his followers followed him on several bikes. This seemingly comes as the Asaduddin Owaisi led party made its poll debut in the state with Municipal body elections by winning seven seats. The tractor march may also come in view of the AIMIM's poll campaigning as the elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka (tehsil) panchayats are scheduled to be held on February 28. Moreover, the tractor has seemingly become a symbol of protest against the BJP led government due to the farmers protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

On 23rd February, Tuesday, Asaduddin Owaisi gave a communal spin while addressing the public rally in Modasa and urged the people to vote for AIMIM as he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi while exhuming the incident of a blast in Modasa in 2008.

AIMIM and AAP make major inroads in Gujarat

Results of polls to six municipal corporations were declared on Tuesday, and AIMIM, which fielded 22 candidates in six wards, ended up with seven wins in two wards. In Gujarat, each ward of a municipal corporation has four seats. The AIMIM did not field candidates in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, which also witnessed civic polls on February 21 along with Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the BJP managed comfortable victories in all six municipal corporations while the AAP made major inroads in the state winning 27 seats in Surat. BJP improved its performance by winning 483 out of the total 576 seats across the 6 civic bodies as compared to the previous election where it bagged 389 seats. On the other hand, Congress was reduced to a paltry 55 seats from the 176 wins they had secured last time. 52.83 lakh out of the 1.14 crore voters had cast their votes on February 21, implying an average turnout of 46.08%. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51%, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38%, followed by 50.72% in Rajkot, 49.46% in Bhavnagar, 47.84% in Vadodara and 47.14% in Surat.

