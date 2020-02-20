AIMIM's Waris Pathan Won't Apologise For '15 Cr Vs 100 Cr' Communal Threat, Blames BJP

Refusing to apologise for his shocking '15 crore Muslims' threat, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan on Thursday blamed the BJP for making inflammatory comments. He insisted that he was the last person to speak against the country or any religion. Reasserting Muslims' claim over India, he alleged that BJP was trying to separate them from India.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan makes hateful '15 cr vs 100 cr' threat, echoes Akbaruddin Owaisi

Waris Pathan: 'Why apologise?'

"What kind of comments are being made by BJP leaders? Waris Pathan is the last person to speak against any religion or the country and will never do so. What is there to apologise? They are construing it in their own way," he said.

He added, "Today, India's population is 130 crores. These BJP people want to separate us from it. We are this country unbreakable part. Waris Pathan has as much right on this country as much Modi has."

AIMIM's Waris Pathan confesses to organising Mumbai 'Shaheen Bagh' protest

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

"We have to take Azadi and that which is not given must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Appointed AIMIM spokesperson by Owaisi, Waris Pathan says 'will speak up for minorities'

Owaisi's 15-minute warning

In a similar vein in July 2019, the AIMIM leader and brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi, repeated his '15 minute' provocative phrase which he had made in 2012 while addressing a crowd. In 2012, he had made a highly controversial statement saying, "Remove the police for 15 minutes, we will finish off 100 crore Hindus". He has since then been booked for the comment.

Akbaruddin Owaisi booked for hate speech for repeating '15 minute' threat during polls