AIMPLB Led-delegation Meets CM KCR; Urges To Oppose Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Amid the raging debate over Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implementation, a delegation led by All India Muslim Personnel Law Board (AIMPLB) and representatives of religious organisations held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday, July 10. The delegation headed by Khalid Saifullah Rehmani gave a representation to CM KCR, urging him to oppose the implementation of UCC. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi was also present at the meeting.

A delegation led by AIMPLB meets CM KCR

Mufti Gayaz Ahmed, head of a religious group informed that they have requested CM KCR to oppose the UCC bill which is going to come up in Parliament. While speaking to the Media, AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi said that the AIMPLB delegation and others have met CM KCR and requested the Telangana CM to oppose the UCC which is mostly going to be brought in by BJP.

"UCC is not good for secularism and for this country. We have also informed CM KCR how BJP is trying to weaken the pluralism of this country under the pretext of UCC. This move is also not good for Hindus as the Hindu succession act and the Hindu marriage act will be abolished. Prime Minister Modi is having an allergy to pluralism," he said.

Owaisi stated that CM KCR responded positively and said the BRS will oppose UCC and will also speak to like-minded parties about opposing UCC. The AIMIM chief has also urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to oppose UCC and requested to take out time for a meeting in a bid to discuss the move.

AIMPLB and other religious groups submit joint letter to Telangana CM over UCC

We hope that this letter finds you well. I write to you in connection with the proposal of the Union government on the Uniform Civil Code. As you may be aware, the government has referred the question for consideration to the Law Commission of India. At the outset, we would like to convey our deep appreciation for your work in the state of Telangana. The state has seen peace and good government for the past 9 years. It has also become a model for inclusive governance. The state has seen rapid progress in core areas of infrastructure, agriculture and welfare. We must also commend you for your brave stand against the unconstitutional CAA, NPR and NRC, including the adoption of a critical resolution in the state legislature.

Sir, as the resolution had also noted, the beauty of India is in its pluralism and secularism. In the false garb of “uniformity” or “equality”, our diversity of cultures cannot be disturbed. Such imposed “uniformity” will destroy our constitution and replace it with a theocracy in all but name.

Under Article 29, every section has a right to preserve its culture. Similarly, Article 25 empowers every individual to exercise their freedom of religion. The union government’s proposal for a uniform civil code is an open violation of our fundamental rights. This would be a majoritarian step that is bound to alienate minorities.

The All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is a federation of different groups and organisations of Muslims throughout the country; whose resolutions are heard and accepted by the Muslims in the country at large. In this connection, we have attached herewith our representation to the Law Commission of India. The representation elaborates on our opposition to UCC. We hope that the Government of Telangana and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi will forcefully oppose UCC. The UCC will not only negatively impact minorities, but also pluralism within the majority community, Adivasis and other tribal communities. To preserve our secularism and diversity, strong opposition to UCC is essential.