In a big charge, AIUDF general secretary Karim Uddin Barbhuiya claimed that Assam's Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia spearheaded the cross-voting of Congress MLAs for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Barbhuiya alleged that Saikia met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with over 20 Congress legislators. Expressing resentment with the state Congress leadership, he lamented that the Sonia Gandhi-led party was fighting AIUDF instead of BJP.

AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya remarked, "I had said that more than 20 Congress MLAs will vote for Droupadi Murmu. This proved to be true. 22 MLAs (cross-voted). My assumption was from the comments of Congress leaders. When the notification of the presidential election was issued, Bhupen Borah said on day 1 that he won't get support from the opposition. He called an opposition meeting but didn't invite AIUDF."

He added. "After voting, Debabrata Saikia took 22-23 MLAs to the Chief Minister, had tea, engaged in banter and discussed schemes. He welcomed him like he is his guru. This is in the public domain."

"Gaurav Gogoi is efficient. He is a good parliamentarian, has a good image and is the son of Tarun Gogoi. I don't know why the AICC has put him there under lock and key. Congress should have fought with BJP. But it is fighting with AIUDF," the leader of the Badruddin Ajmal-led party elaborated.

'We got 22 extra votes'

During an interview with Republic TV, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma explained the rationale behind the massive cross-voting by Congress MLAs during the Presidential election. According to him, 22 opposition legislators voted as per their conscience as the party whip doesn't apply. Arguing that Congress should have supported Droupadi Murmu's candidature from the beginning, he predicted that the Sonia Gandhi-led party will be identified as "anti-tribal".