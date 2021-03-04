AIUDF Chief Hits Back At Akhil Gogoi's 'communal' Tag; Calls Him 'BJP's B-Team' In Assam

As the Congress-AIUDF-Left-BDF alliance (Mahajot) discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Assam polls, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday, lashed out at Akhil Gogoi - calling him 'BJP's B-Team'. Stating that the AJP-Raijor Dal will split the Muslim votes thereby benefitting BJP, he said that the AIUDF-Congress alliance will defeat both BJP & AJP-Rajori Dal. Assam elections will be held in 3 phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6, while results will be announced on May 2.

BJP announces 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM pick in Kerala a week after he joined BJP

AIUDF: 'Akhil Gogoi is BJP's B-Team'

"Akhil Gogoi was like my brother, he took my help. At that time I was not communal, but now he says I'm communal. Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi (AJP-Raijor Dal) are working in minority areas and not in majority areas. When Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they will win 20 seats in the minority area, we were confused. But now we know, they (AJP-Raijor Dal) are working as B Team of BJP. They will divide Muslim votes thereby benefitting BJP, but we are not scared of AJP or Raijor Dal, they are three months old party," said Ajmal speaking Republic TV. Akhil Gogoi - an activist who is currently in jail over anti-CAA protest involvement, has termed AIUDF 'communal' in an open letter and has opted to not contest polls himself.

RJD joins AIUDF-Congress to form 'Mahagathbandhan' for Assam; seat-sharing to be discussed

Detailing the alliance's agenda in Assam, he said tea workers, CAA, farmers, flood management are issues with the 'Mahagathbandhan' will tackle. Echoing Congress, he said that CAA will not be implemented in Assam and NRC will be completed. AIUDF which had earlier alleged that NRC was anti-Muslim, changed its tune in 2019, thanking the Supreme Court for taking the initiative to ascertain genuine citizens from foreigners. AIUDF had stated that 'Till now all Muslims in Assam was wrongly referred to as Bangladeshis, but NRC has helped to establish who is an Indian or a foreigner.

"A common minimum program will be created so that UDF does not have any other agenda than 'Mahagathbandhan'. We will make tea gardens a priority, we cannot compromise on it. BJP is only giving lollipops - offering them (tea garden workers) high school facilities where even primary schools are not available. Who will take care of their daily wages, health care, education? We will give them Rs 365 as daily wages," he said.

He added, "The second issue is CAA- which we will not allow in Assam, whether it gets implemented at an all-India level or not. We will complete the incomplete NRC and solve the illegal voter issue once and for all. In all my parliament speeches, I have always maintained that till the flood issue is not solved in Assam, the state cannot progress. Other issue is the farmers protest, 95% of Assam is dependent on farming."

Yuvraj Singh has gracious first response as Kieron Pollard smashes six 6s in an over

Congress-AIUDF alliance

AIUDF has joined hands with Congress, the three Left parties - CPI-Marxist, CPI, CPI (Marxist-Leninist), (Anchalik Gana Morcha) AGM and Bodoland Democratic Front (BDF) for the upcoming polls. Terming it the grand alliance to 'save Assam', the deal was kicked off by late CM Tarun Gogoi, who had reached out to Ajmal to seal a Congress-AIUDF alliance for the 2021 elections, as per reports - his last political act. The alliance now faces the BJP-Asom Gana Parishad alliance in the upcoming polls. Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has kicked off the Congress campaign vowing that 'CAA will never be implemented', assuring to stick to the Assam accord.

Assam witnessed massive protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR, as Assamese people fear a massive inrush of migrants which will threaten their indigenous culture - violating the Assam accords. The BJP is yet to convince the state subjects of the merits of CAA, after the disastrous NRC drive which resulted in the exclusion of 19 lakh citizens. Both Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have campaigned in Assam, assuring that CAA will be implemented post-COVID vaccination drive.

Tejashwi Yadav announces RJD's entry in Assam for the first time ahead of assembly polls