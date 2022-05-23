AIUDF Hits Back At Assam CM Himanta Sarma's Madrasa Remark; Dubs It 'RSS Language'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's "Madrasa word should cease to exist" remark stirred controversy on Monday, following which, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal slammed the Assam CM, stating that he was speaking the “RSS language”. Badruddin Ajmal's retort came after CM Sarma, during a media conclave by RSS-linked weekly Panchjanya, said that children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers as long as the word “madrasa” exists.

Hitting back at the Assam CM’s statement, the AIUD leader said that Himanta Biswa Sarma used to advocate for madrasas when he was in Congress. Badruddin Ajmal, while speaking to Republic TV, stated that Sarma was making the comments in order to remain as the CM of Assam. Further terming it as “RSS agenda”, Ajmal added that Sarma was speaking the language of the RSS.

“When Himanta Biswa Sarma was in Congress, he used to advocate for madrasas. He used to attend events organised by madrasas. He has allocated money, and land to madrasas. Now, he started making such statements after joining BJP. He has to speak RSS language if he wants to remain the CM,” AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal told Republic.

'This is RSS agenda': AIUDF slams Assam CM's madrasa remark

The AIUDF leader went on to slam Sarma’s remarks on Muslims being converted from Hindus in the past and said that there was no meaning in such claims. “Lakhs of people in India are converting to Christianity. Will he say such things about Christianity?” he asked.

“He doesn’t have the courage to say that because the Christians are supported by the US and he can’t speak against them. But he can say anything about Muslims,” Ajmal added. The AIUDF leader furthered his tirade on the Assam CM and said that he should be focussing on the larger sections of the schools. “Only 2% of students study in madrasas. If Sarma is concerned about students, then let him focus on the remaining 98%. There are no proper school buildings or roads in his state. There are not enough teachers, let him look after that first,” Ajmal told Republic.

'Madrasa word should cease to exist': CM Himanta

Speaking at an event in Delhi on Sunday, the Chief Minister of Assam, said that as long as the word “madrasa” exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. "Till the time this word (madrasa) exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell them that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in Madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go. Teach the Quran to your children, but at home. Admitting children in Madrasas is a violation of their human rights," CM Sarma said. Adding further, he said, "All Muslims were Hindus. No one was born a Muslim (in India). Everyone was a Hindu in India. So, if a Muslim child is extremely meritorious, I will give partial credit to his Hindu past.”

