AIUDF Jumps In To Defend Ex-VP Ansari Amid ISI Spygate; Puts Onus On UPA Foreign Ministry

Hamid Ansari found support in the All India United Democratic Front on Friday, in the matter of allegedly inviting a Pakistani journalist, Nusrat Mirza, who has recently claimed that he had spied on India during his visits. Highlighting that Ansari was the Vice President of India twice, and also the Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University, the AIDUF said that he was a very 'knowledgable, well-read' man.

AIDUF's Rafiqul Islam said, "India and Pakistan do not have a cordial relationship but despite that, Pakistanis keep coming to India and Indians keep going to Pakistan. For, Pakistan has an embassy here in India, and India has an embassy in Pakistan. The embassies issue Visa... without Visa, definitely, no one can step in or out of any country.

If someone comes with a Visa, I think it is the responsibility of the Foreign Ministry to conduct a proper background check. Once that background check is done, there is no restriction in meeting people," Islam further said.

Who invited Pakistani ISI spy?

The controversy was triggered by Mirza, who alleged on July 10 that he gathered information on India during his visits to the country between 2005 to 2011 and gave it to ISI. Moreover, he claimed to have been invited by Ansari. Soon after the allegation was made, the former Vice President said that a 'litany of falsehood' has been unleashed on him personally, claiming that the guest list for 'The International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism & Human Rights' in 2010, would have been drawn by the organisers, and he had not met him.

Thereafter, Dr Adish Aggarwala, the chairman of the All India Bar Association, who was the organiser of the event, said in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV that an official who was working in the VP secretariat did indeed request him to invite Mirza. Aggarwala said that he flatly declined, after which an allegedly angry Ansari spent less time at the conference.

In a second statement released, former Ansari maintained that "he never knew" Pakistani journalist and did not invite Mirza, the self-proclaimed Pakistani spy, 'to any conference including the 2010 conference or the 2009 conference on terrorism or on any other occasion'.

Meanwhile, there are photos of a 2009 conference that show Hamid Ansari seated a short way away from the self-claimed Pakistani spy.