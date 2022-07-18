Lashing out at its ally Congress, AIUDF claimed that at least 20 MLAs belonging to the Sonia Gandhi-led party would vote for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, AIUDF MLA Karimuddin Barbhuyan highlighted that barely 2-3 legislators had attended a meeting chaired by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. Moreover, he alleged that most Congress MLAs were present at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's residence. He also asserted that all AIUDF MLAs will vote for the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

AIUDF's Karimuddin Barbhuyan said, "We have voted for Yashwant Sinha. But look at Congress. Since yesterday, it is meeting district presidents in the Assembly for the presidential election. 2-3 MLAs went there. The (district) president is not a voter. Only an MP and MLA is a voter. The public is asking what message do you want to send by meeting district presidents yesterday? People are not fools, they understand everything. When Bhupen Bora was chairing a meeting with district presidents, their MLAs were at Himanta's house. From their body language, it is confirmed that a minimum of 20 Congress MLAs will vote for BJP."

"We have 13 MLAs. On the result day, you see where the 20-25 (extra) votes come from. Ask Congress who did its MLAs vote for. AIUDF doesn't have so many MLAs. Congress does this every time and blames others. That is why it is in such a dire state. It is in the 4th position in every state. It has no touch with the people," the Assam legislator added.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that Congress has been plagued by cross-voting allegations. On March 31, BJP won both Rajya Sabha seats from Assam which went to the polls. This happened even as Congress and its allies were in a pole position to get its candidate elected for the second seat. However, former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora got only 35 votes whereas one vote was rejected. This implies that a number of legislators cross-voted. While suspended Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das voted for BJP, the party's Karimganj South MLA Siddique Ahmed was suspended for casting his vote in the wrong manner.

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held today. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising 776 elected members of Parliament and 4033 members of the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. As the total value of votes of the electors is 10,86,431, the winner needs to bag at least 5,43,216 votes. After JMM became the latest opposition party to back NDA's Droupadi Murmu, she is likely to get over 60% of the votes in the Presidential election.