AIUDF Poll Candidates To Be Flown To Dubai? Ajmal Foresees 'horse-trading' By BJP In Assam

Amid speculation that the AIUDF poll candidates have flown to Rajasthan, party chief Badruddin Ajmal asserted that the Mahajot alliance will form the government in Assam on May 2. Speaking to the media on Friday, Ajmal feigned ignorance about the number of candidates who have travelled out of the state. While acknowledging that BJP hasn't approached them yet, he predicted that the saffron party will try to indulge in horse-trading at the time of government formation.

Earlier in the day, sources told Republic TV that multiple Assam election candidates including those belonging to Congress and the Left have been shifted to the Fairmont Resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Incidentally, the Fairmont Resort is the same place where Congress MLAs were holed up in 2020 to safeguard its state government against the threat of Sachin Pilot and his group of legislators. According to sources, the AIUDF candidates are likely to be moved to Dubai.

The apprehension of Mahajot comes in the wake of its Tamulpur candidate Rangja Basumatary joined the saffron party on April 1, just 5 days ahead of the third phase of the Assam polls. NDA had a relatively easy ride as the opposition tie-up could not field a new candidate and Basumatary endorsed Leho Ram Boro, a candidate of the United People's Party Liberal- an ally of BJP. Moreover, both the Election Commission and the Supreme Court refused to accept Mahajot's plea seeking postponement of the polling in Tamulpur.

#Assam| On May 2, we'll form govt. Those who've a habit of horse-trading will do so. Till now, BJP hasn't approached us but it certainly will. The day we form the govt, BJP will contact us. Don't know how many of our people are travelling out of the State: AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal pic.twitter.com/a5HDm8Tpo2 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the current Assembly election, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP contested 92 seats, it allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the UPPL respectively. It has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post.

On the other hand, Congress formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP. The polling for the first, second and third phases of the Assembly polls was held on March 27 and April 1 with an impressive voter turnout of 79.97%, 80.83% and 85.20% respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.