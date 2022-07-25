All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Aminul Islam on Monday raised questions on BJP’s Har Ghar Triranga campaign. He said this is a self-contradictory move as RSS never raised the Indian National Flag at their office. Notably, PM Modi on Friday, July 22 urged the citizens to hoist the Tricolour at their homes between August 13 to 15 in a bid to strengthen the "Har Ghar Tiranga" Movement. He stated that this movement will deepen the connection with our national flag.

While talking to media, AIUDF leader Aminul Islam said, “RSS never raised the Indian National Flag at their office, so why is the Government urging citizens to hoist the Indian National Flag at their homes. Their statement is self-contradictory.” “Now the BJP is in power and they are from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) crew. They never show patriotism in this line. They never raised the National Flag themselves at their office. This is a hypocritical decision to unfurl National Flag in every house. They already told people can get the National Flag in Rs 16. This is merely a process to get Rs 16 from the pockets of every family. I don’t think giving Rs 16 will prove our patriotism,” AIUDF leader Aminul Islam added.

PM Modi urges citizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22 shared some interesting nuggets amid the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Prime Minister Modi informed that on this day in the year 1947, the Tricolour was adopted as India's National Flag. He further shared details of the committee that was associated with the Tricolour and the first Tiranga unfurled by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.

Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru. pic.twitter.com/qseNetQn4W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag. https://t.co/w36PqW4YV3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

As India marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the Central Government is set to commemorate with a nationwide “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, in which, over 20 crore houses will unfurl the national flag for three days in the month of August.

Beginning July 22, the country will be painted in the colours of the national flag, including on all the government and public sector establishments, educational institutions, commercial establishments, NGOs, restaurants, shopping complexes, toll plazas and police stations, among others. As part of the programme, the tricolour will be flown atop the houses from August 13 to 15 through public participation while government and private establishments will also be involved, said an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, it said.