AIUDF Vents Anger On CM Sarma Over Bill On Polygamy Ban In Assam, Says 'Clearly Oppose It'

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Sunday said that it will oppose the bill to ban polygamy in Assam as the state government prepares to introduce it in the assembly in December. Sources say the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government will introduce the bill to ban polygamy, the practice of having multiple spouses, in December this year.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed a BJP ally parties meeting in Tinsukia and told media that the state government, in the next 45 days, will finalise the Bill to ban polygamy in the state.

'Will oppose the bill when it is introduced': AIUDF

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam, has confirmed his party's stance saying it will oppose the proposed bill to ban polygamy in the state. "Regarding polygamy, there are several laws in many communities and castes and people believe in polygamy. Moreover, the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 exists in India. It is self-contradictory in UCC and polygamy separately. If the UCC is passed, then it will be common for all and all religions should respect this law. The expert committee should see it properly," Islam told ANI. "Our party clearly opposes this issue and we will oppose it in the state assembly.”

"The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 is there and some constitutional provisions are also there. Nobody can interfere with personal life. Many people are there who believe the polygamy," he stated further. CM Sarma, on the other hand, said that the state government formed a legal committee to analyse the potential ban and received 149 suggestions in response to its notice about banning polygamy. Sarma also said that the government will also add some points in the bill in order to stop 'Love Jihad' in Assam.

The AIUDF MLA also hit out at Sarma over 'Love Jihad' citing the Special Marriage Act, 1954, saying that it allows inter-caste marriage. "It is only a political gimmick. He (Assam CM) wants to show the entire country that I am the hero, I am bringing the law. This law will affect the other laws of the nation," he said.