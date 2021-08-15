Ajay Bhatt Reacts To Trivendra Singh's Remark, Says 'discipline Is BJP's Highest Priority'

Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence on August 4, Saturday, said that BJP has become the "number one party" not only in India but in the world, adding that discipline is the highest priority of his party. This comes in the backdrop of Uttarakhand former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s statement over his removal from the post. Responding to this remark, Bhatt said every BJP worker follows the responsibilities given to them.

“Trivendra Singh Rawat Ji has been a minister in our organisation. He speaks after giving a thought. We all are one. Nobody can say where and when the duty of any of our party workers will be given. There is no 'if' and 'but' in our party. We follow the responsibilities given to us. That is why our organisation is so strong today. We have become the number one party not only in India but in the world. Discipline is our organisation's highest priority," Bhatt said.



Rawat had said that it is natural for people to raise questions when a Chief Minister is removed. He had stated, “It is the responsibility of every party worker to follow the decisions of the party. When questions arise, it is the responsibility of the party leadership to respond.”

Resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM in March 2021

In March of this year, Trivendra Singh Rawat was requested to resign amid reports of mounting discontent in the state. Rawat reportedly had told the media shortly after his resignation that the party has determined that someone else should run the state now. According to reports, he stated that he had handed his resignation to the Governor because the party had collectively decided that he should offer his opportunity to someone else. He wished the next contender the best of luck.



Later, Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat took over as the chief minister of the state. He was unable to secure his place in the administration and resigned in July, nearly four months after taking over as the hill state's chief. He was replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami, the present Chief Minister of the state of Uttarakhand.

