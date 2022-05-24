Ajay Kothiyal, His Supporters Join BJP In Uttarakhand; Big Blow For Arvind Kejriwal's AAP

In a major political update from Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chief Ministerial candidate for recently the concluded Assembly elections Ajay Kothiyal on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun. After joining the party, Kothiyal said that he will work to take the ideology of the BJP to the masses.

He said that CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will win in the Champawat by-election. It is important to note that before Kothiyal, a large number of his supporters including state-working president Bhupesh Upadhyay resigned from AAP last Wednesday. Kothiyal said that he had resigned from AAP due to the sentiments of youth including ex-servicemen, elders, and women of the state.

After Kothiyal had joined the AAP on April 19 this year, he was initially fielded against Tirath Singh Rawat who was expected to contest the Gangotri bypoll. However, the by-election did not take place as only a few months were left for the polls and Rawat had already resigned as the CM by then.

AAP's CM Candidate Ajay Kothiyal joins BJP

Kothiyal was unhappy with the party's behaviour towards him as he felt he was being sidelined by the party's top leadership. Following the party's drubbing in the elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal dissolved the party’s state unit along with all the 13 district units in the state and further appointed Deepak Bali as the new state unit president. Kothiyal also skipped the event where the announcement was made.

It is important to note that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttarakhand after winning 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly. While ex-CM Harish Rawat faced a humiliating loss in Lalkuwa, his daughter Anupama Rawat emerged victorious in Haridwar Rural. Despite losing the election from Khatima, Dhami was retained as the CM.