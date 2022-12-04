Ajay Maken Casts His Ballot For Delhi MCD Polls; Urges Voters To 'assess Candidates'

As the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections are underway Congress leader Ajay Maken arrived at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden to cast his vote. He appealed to all the voters to cast their vote and pitched for Congress candidate.

After voting the Congress leader addressed the media and stated, "These MCD polls are related to the issues of wards, garbage, and park of the city. I would like to appeal to all the voters to assess the candidates and then give their vote accordingly to those who they think will really work. Congress candidates are good and people should vote for the candidate which will be available for them 24/7 after the polls. This poll is the first step in our democracy. Last time we won 31 seats with a 24% vote percentage," said Ajay Maken.

#BREAKING | MCD Elections 2022 - Congress' Ajay Maken casts his vote as voting for the 250 wards of the high-stakes Delhi polls begins. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY pic.twitter.com/7Gpb7xyUma — Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022

Earlier, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also urged voters to exercise their right to vote priotising the cleanliness in the national capital. He attacked BJP and stated that the party who is in power for the last 15 years had failed miserably.

"1.5 crore people of Delhi are going to vote in Municipal Corporation polls. I appeal to all the voters to keep in my mind that MCD's priority is to keep the city clean, clear garbage mountains, give licenses legally to businessmen, and cleanliness of wards. Voting is very important for a country's democracy that's why everybody should come out and cast their vote. BJP has not done anything for Delhi for 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people," said Delhi Deputy CM.

Reunified Delhi municipal corporations

The polling for MCD elections in the national capital has begun. For those unversed, the MCD was earlier replaced by three bodies, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2012, however, it was reunified once again on May 22, 2022. Home Minister had introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha and slammed the Delhi Government for giving a step-motherly treatment to the three MCDs.

The Central government unified the three municipal corporations earlier this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the number of seats was reduced from 272 to 250. In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53%.