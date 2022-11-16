The rift in Congress continued as party general secretary Ajay Maken expressed his desire to relinquish his charge as the AICC in-charge of Rajasthan. In his one-page letter sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 8, Maken referred to the developments on September 25. This is perceived as a sign that Maken is upset with the lack of action against Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and his supporters despite their alleged role in the boycott of the Congress Legislature Party meeting. He also stressed that a new in-charge is required as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is reaching the state in the first week of December.

Indicating that he is unhappy with the state of affairs in the party, Maken stated that he wants to raise issues pertaining to Delhi including air pollution using the platform of NGOs and trade unions. At the end of his letter, the former MP wrote, "Wedded to the ideology of Congress for the last three generations and being in active Congress politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul Ji, whom I trust and have faith in beyond words". In June, Maken lost by a very narrow margin to BJP-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma in the Rajya Sabha election from Haryana.

Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Congress, Ajay Maken writes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressing his unwillingness to continue as in-charge of Rajasthan



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/B0KWdGzX6x — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Political scenario in Rajasthan

Infighting hit Congress as over 90 Ashok Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up at the CLP meeting on September 25, held a parallel meeting at Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence and submitted their resignation letters to Speaker CP Joshi. They demanded that a decision on the CM must be taken by the new Congress president, Gehlot must have a say in it and the position shouldn't be given to Sachin Pilot or any of his supporters. AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken submitted a written report in this regard to then Congress president Sonia Gandhi on September 27.

Subsequently, the Congress party issued a show cause notice to three Gehlot loyalists over the breach of discipline in Rajasthan. Shanti Dhariwal, Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore and Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi were asked to explain within 10 days why disciplinary action shouldn't be taken against them. On September 28, the Rajasthan CM landed in the national capital amid buzz over filing his nomination for the Congress president's election. But he pulled out of the race a day later after apologising to Sonia Gandhi over his inability to rein in his loyalists.