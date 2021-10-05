Ajay Mishra Breaks Silence On Viral Lakhimpur Violence Video, Avers 'Not Present At Spot'

On Tuesday, Union Minister Ajay Mishra broke his silence on an alleged video of the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence shared by opposition parties such as Congress and AAP. The 29-second video shared by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shows a car travelling at high speed mowing down farmers who are protesting peacefully. Without questioning the authenticity of the video, the Union MoS Home claimed that neither his son Ashish nor him were present at the site of the incident. At the same time, he mentioned that driver of the aforesaid car was killed by the protesters.

Speaking to the media on the viral video, Ajay Mishra said, "Only you know how the car mowed down (the farmers) as I was not present there. My son was also not there. So, we don't have any information about it. But the information and videos in the public domain show that the driver of the car was dragged out and killed there itself. If my son was driving the car, he would have been killed. It is not possible for 10-12 persons to flee after mowing down someone as thousands of persons were gathered there."

"Everyone has the right to file an FIR. Everything will be clear during evidence collection. It doesn't matter what sections have been invoked. There is no evidence. It is very clear from photographs, the presence of thousands of people, CDR and location of the phone establishes that neither my son nor I was at the site. We have no problems with any probe," he added.

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है।



अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

The Lakhimpur violence

Violence erupted between farmers and BJP workers leaving 8 persons including 4 farmers dead ahead of an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 where UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was invited as the Chief Guest. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha accused Ashish Mishra of mowing down farmers and causing another death by opening fire on the protesters. Rejecting these charges, the Union MoS Home alleged that 3 BJP workers and a driver were killed by the protesters when their vehicle turned turtle following stone-pelting by farmers.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ashish Mishra claimed that he was present in the annual 'Dangal' event organised in the Banbirpur village when the incident took place. Addressing a press briefing alongside BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday, DG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar stated that an FIR will be registered on the complaint of farmers and a retired High Court judge will probe the violence. He also announced that the state government will provide a compensation of Rs.45 lakh and a government job to the families of the deceased farmers and Rs.10 lakh to the injured.