Ajay Mishra's Lawyer Claims 'evidence Is Fake' As SIT Files Chargesheet In Lakhimpur Case

Even as the UP SIT filed a chargesheet in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Union MoS, Home, Ajay Mishra's lawyer Avdesh Singh claimed that the evidence is fake. In the chargesheet spanning nearly 5,000 pages, the Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra has been named as the main accused. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Singh asserted that the chargesheet had been submitted on the basis of incorrect facts and no witness accounts. At the same time, he clarified that he was yet to receive a copy of the same.

Ajay Mishra's lawyer Avdesh Singh remarked, "I am saying that the chargesheet has been filed on the basis of wrong facts and without any witnesses. Their evidence is fake and fabricated. They had to file a chargesheet as the person is in jail for three months. The SIT has not done its work properly."

"There is no question of me reading the chargesheet when the Magistrate has also not seen it. When a chargesheet is filed, it is given to the Magistrate. When he reads it, he will take cognizance and then, I will be given a copy," he added. It is pertinent to note that the Union MoS Home's relative Virendra Shukla has also been named as an accused for conspiring to destroy evidence and has been charged under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Lakhimpur Kheri case

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October leading to the death of wight persons including four farmers. On 17 November, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation. It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel.

The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On December 14, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338. Ashish Mishra along with 12 others have been arrested in connection with this case and remanded to judicial custody.