Ajit Dada Can Be CM Of Maharashtra: NCP Leader Refutes Speculations Of Pawar Joining BJP

After Ajit Pawar removed the NCP symbol from his cover picture on Twitter, speculations around his next political move started doing the rounds. But hours later, Pawar himself came out in front of the media and laid the speculations to rest. When the buzz around Sharad Pawar's nephew mulling a move away from the party spread, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vidya Chavan said, "Maharashtra needs a leader like Ajit Pawar. If MVA comes to power with a majority of NCP MLAs, Ajit Dada can become chief minister."

"We don't trust BJP. BJP doesn't have any friends, hence they are searching for someone to back them. BJP is spreading rumours. BJP is aware of the fact that the party has no friends in state," Chavan said. Earlier in the day, NCP spokesperson BrijMohan Srivastav insisted that the party is not breaking. Notably, the NCP chief whip and 3 MLAs on record backed Ajit Pawar. Speaking to Republic, NCP spokesperson Brij Mohan Srivastav said, "My leader is Sharad Pawar, and we are with him. As far as Ajit Pawar is concerned, he is part of NCP, and he is not leaving the party." He added that our party will not split and we are all on the same platform.

Please send the video: Supriya Sule

While rumours of Ajit Pawar moving away from the NCP made headlines, there has also been speculation about NCP joining hands with the BJP. Reacting to such speculation, NCP leader Supriya Sule maintained she has no knowledge of such a speculation, adding, "If anyone has mentioned about NCP-BJP alliance on record, please send the video."

Sharad Pawar has maintained that such speculations are going on only in the media.