Ajit Pawar Aligning With BJP Will Make Eknath Shinde Govt More 'stable', Says Shiv Sena

Amid the growing buzz over senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and MLAs supporting him aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena called alliance government in the state "stable", but added that it will become "more stable" if somebody joins the government.

Speaking to Republic over speculations that Ajit Pawar has "consent signatures" of 40 NCP MLAs, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said, "I cannot comment on what NCP does, because Sharad Pawar Ji has clearly said that he will remain with the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. There are talks in Maharashtra that Ajit Pawar Ji is having discussions. But there were some statements by honourable Pawar Saheb."

"We have a very stable government in Maharashtra. If somebody else joins us it will become more stable," Kesarkar told Republic when asked if Shiv Sena would welcome anyone who would support the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Another Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde stated that they will welcome Ajit if he joins the alliance. "If Ajit Pawar wants to join us with several other MLAs, we will welcome him," he told Republic.

NCP-BJP alliance on cards?

According to media reports, about 40 MLAs from Sharad Pawar's NCP have reportedly given their support to party leader Ajit Pawar by giving him "consent signatures". The reports further added that these consent signatures will be presented to the Governor at an appropriate time. The NCP leader has also removed the party logo from his Twitter handle, fueling the speculation of him extending support to the BJP.

Notably, speculation about Ajit's next political move started swirling last week when he cancelled his scheduled meetings for unclear reasons. Also, some of his comments have been seen as soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp. The NCP leader had previously credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “charisma” for the BJP's 2014 victory and suggested that inflation and providing jobs to youth should be a greater focus than the PM’s academic degrees. These comments have caused waves within his party and the MVA. Many are curious to see if these statements indicate a possible shift in his political affiliations or not.