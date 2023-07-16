Ajit Pawar, Along With His Camp Leaders, Meets Sharad Pawar, Seeks Blessings & NCP Unity

In a surprising turn of events, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, along with his camp leaders including Praful Patel and other NCP MLAs Hasan Mushrif and Dilip Walse Patil, held a meeting with party supremo Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre. The meeting has sparked speculation about the unity and future of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

After the meeting, Ajit Pawar's camp leader, Praful Patel, spoke with reporters, stating, "Today, we met our leader Sharad Pawar at YB Chavan Centre. All the leaders were having a meeting at Ajit Dada's residence. We came to know that Sharad Pawar reached here for a meeting, so without informing him, we reached here. We sought the blessings of respected Sharad Pawar today. We requested Pawar Saheb that NCP should stay united and asked him to think about this. On this, Sharad Pawar did not give any reaction. He listened to us, and after that, we left the centre."

Following the news of the meeting between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, other faction leaders of the NCP, Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad, also rushed to YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. Jayant Patil revealed that he received a call from Supriya Sule, who urged him to reach the centre. He expressed uncertainty about the reason behind Ajit Pawar and other MLAs' presence.

It is worth noting that this was reportedly the second meeting between the NCP patriarch, Sharad Pawar, and Ajit Pawar since the latter rebelled and aligned with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, causing a split in the NCP

Ajit Pawar meet Sharad Pawar

Earlier, on July 14, the Deputy CM visited Pawar's Silver Oak residence to meet his aunt, Pratibha Pawar, who recently underwent surgery. It was apparently the first meeting following the NCP split.

NCP State President Sunil Tatkare from Ajit Pawar's faction emphasized the unity within the Pawar family, stating, "The whole of Maharashtra knows how the Pawar family is intact. It has nothing to do with politics. No matter what happens, the Pawar family is together. We don't need to speculate anything over it. Ajit Pawar is very close to his aunt, and he treats her as a mother. He went there to check on her health and seek blessings from his uncle and aunt."

On the other hand, MLC Vidya Chavan from Sharad Pawar's faction said, "He is pursuing his duties as a nephew. Pratibha Pawar had always given her love to Ajit Pawar. She nurtured the relations within the family. She has stood with family in all the tough times. Even we felt good after seeing such things happening, we wish that the Pawar family remains intact."

The meetings between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar have triggered speculation about the future course of action and the political landscape within the NCP. As the political scenario unfolds, observers and party members will keenly observe the developments within the party, waiting for further indications of its direction.