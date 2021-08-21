In a breakthrough of the impasse between Maharashtra governor Bhagat Koshyari and the MVA government, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Friday, said that he had been invited for talks over the appointment of 12 MLCs. Apart from Pawar, CM Uddhav Thackeray has also been invited by the governor next week to discuss the government's 12 nominees to the Legislative Council. This move comes days after Koshyari met Home Minister Amit Shah at Delhi to discuss the same issue. It has been 8 months since MVA govt sent its recommendations to Koshyari.

Commenting on the issue, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "The appointment of the governor of any state is politically motivated but they also have a responsibility to work under the constitution. The Governor of Maharashtra is a very good person, I know him very well. But he is under pressure from his party. High Court has reprimanded him indirectly as he was not answering (on MLC appointment delay)".

Bombay HC pulls up Maha Guv

On Friday, the Bombay High Court said the Maharashtra Governor has a "constitutional obligation" to either accept or reject "within reasonable time" the proposal sent by the state cabinet to nominate 12 persons as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs). It would be "eminently desirable" if the governor discharged his obligation without much delay as seats in the Legislative Council cannot be kept vacant indefinitely, the court added. The state government has demanded before the HC that the governor take a decision within 15 days. A day after, Koshyari met with Shah in Delhi.

MVA finalises list of 12 nominees

On November 6, 2020, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra finalized the list of 12 nominated members to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Governor is mandated by the Constitution to nominate to the legislative council 12 members from the fields of literature, art, science, cooperative movement, and social service on the recommendation of the state government. As per sources, actor and former Congress leader Urmila Matondkar, Chandrakant Raghuwanshi, Vijay Karanjkar, and Nitin Bangude Patil have been selected from the Shiv Sena quota.

Sources added that ex-BJP leader Eknath Khadse, former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, Yashpal Bhinge, and Anand Shinde have been chosen by NCP. On the other hand, Congress has reportedly shortlisted AICC in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir Rajni Patil, spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Muzaffar Hussain, and Aniruddha Vankar. While the cabinet has handed over the recommendations on November, the Governor has not decided on any of these nominations yet - eight months later. Koshyari had previously delayed confirming Uddhav Thackeray's nomination citing COVID reasons.