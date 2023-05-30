Ajit Pawar Asserts MVA Will Fight Upcoming State And General Polls Together

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar in a show of unity and suggesting there are no cracks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi said the alliance will fight together against the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The MVA allies include Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress.

Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Pawar, speaking with the media in Pune, stated, "Our top leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have made up their mind to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly election together, and following our seniors we are backing it."

Candidates to be selected on merit: Ajit Pawar

"In any condition, MVA leaders shall sit together and decide the candidate on elective merit without thinking of their own party. We shall discuss and decide on how to increase the MLA and MP of MVA then it will be the right thing, every party is working for it,"

Notably, the differences within the MVA had come to the fore after the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in his autobiography mentioned former state CM Uddhav Thackeray not consulting the MVA partners before tendering his resignation post the internal revolt in the Shiv Sena in June 2022. Moreover, senior party leaders from the MVA have also been bickering over various party seats and seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming state and general polls. Pertinently, it was Ajit Pawar who on Sunday, May 28 laid the claim NCP should be given the opportunity to contest the Pune Lok Sabha by-poll after the death of the incumbent BJP MP Girish Bapat.

It's also important to recollect in a sensational turn of events, in November 2019, Ajit Pawar teamed up with BJP and took the oath of office as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister, however, the government could survive for only four days post the Supreme Court order of an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Maharashtra Assembly election and the country's General election are scheduled to be held in 2024.